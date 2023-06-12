Ex-Patriots LeGarrette Blount and Aaron Dobson were doing more than taking in their old stomping grounds last week.

Blount and Dobson were among the former New England players who attended the team’s open practices within the organized team activities window last week. It’s not uncommon for Patriots players from yesteryear to take in spring and summer sessions, but in the cases of Blount and Dobson, they weren’t standard visits.

Head coach Bill Belichick on Monday morning revealed the former running back and wide receiver both are taking part in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. The objective of the program is to “use NFL clubs’ training camps, offseason workout programs and minicamps to give talented coaches opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position.”

Belichick, who has nearly five decades of NFL coaching experience, added that he’s “happy to help” both Blount and Dobson with their coaching careers.

Blount, who retired in December 2020, played three-plus seasons with the Patriots and helped the franchise win Super Bowls XLIX and LI. Dobson, another member of the Super Bowl XLIX-winning team, was drafted by New England in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft and went on to play 24 games with the Patriots before pit stops in Detroit and Arizona. He was last on an NFL roster in September 2017.