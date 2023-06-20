Should DeAndre Hopkins sign a contract with the Patriots at some point this offseason, the three-time All-Pro immediately would become New England’s most talented wide receiver.

Hopkins would be the most talented pass-catcher should he join the Tennessee Titans, as well. Both teams he reportedly visited since being released by the Arizona Cardinals in late May.

Hopkins clearly feels confident he’ll be able to help any group he joins, as he indicated Tuesday with message for his future teammates — whoever that might be.

“Whoever’s in my future wide receiver group. I promise I will make your job easy,” Hopkins tweeted.

Hopkins reportedly is not in any rush to sign with a new team given that training camp is still a month away. It’s a decision that could benefit the wideout given how it gives more time to other teams he hasn’t met with, especially if they become unhappy with their own receiver group at the start of training camp.

The Patriots reportedly feel they’re in a good spot for Hopkins, who displayed both an interest and intrigue in playing for Bill Belichick’s team.