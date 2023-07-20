Derrick Henry Has More Betting, Fantasy Value After Titans’ Moves Regardless of the running back debate, Henry is poised for another big year by Claudia Bellofatto 33 minutes ago

The tanking value of NFL running backs has been a hot-button topic in the football world lately, with stars like Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs fighting for their big payday.

League-wide value at the position has arguably never been lower, with teams having concerns about offering big contracts at a position where injury risk is high and longevity typically is low. The players’ frustrations about pay are warranted, as players like Barkley and Jacobs are the main reason for their team’s offensive success in recent years. They also would be the focal point of their offenses in 2023.

Running back importance holds true for no one more than Tennessee Titans and Derrick Henry. The former Offensive Player of the Year has dominated the league for the last five years and is the glue that keeps the Titans offense together.

Consistency has always been there, which begs the question of why Henry?s total regular-season rushing yards and touchdowns props are set so low this season.

Rushing yards: 1,150.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Touchdowns: 8.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

The former Alabama stud has smashed both overs with 10 or more touchdowns in five straight seasons and more than 1,540 yards in three of the last four years. The only year he didn’t eclipse this line was in 2021 ? when he missed eight games ? and he still finished top-ten with 937 yards. The seven-year vet finished with the second most rushing yards last season (1,538) after leading the league in back-to-back seasons in 2020 (2,027) and 2019 (1,540).

The addition of receiver DeAndre Hopkins could lead some people to shy away from Henry in betting or fantasy, but I think the move only helps Henry. D-Hop’s mere presence opens up the run game as defenses won’t be able to simply stack the box. They’ll have to also focus on the threat of the former NFL receiving touchdowns leader.

As far as the Titans’ running back room goes, there is zero competition. Running backs not named Henry finished the 2022 season with a combined 275 yards. Henry had 349 carries versus 61 carries for his counterparts.

Henry has been and remains the main scoring weapon. The three-time Pro Bowler had 13 touchdowns last season, while no one else had more than four. He tied AJ Brown for the team lead in 2021 with 10 touchdowns — despite playing in only eight games. He led the team in 2020 and 2019 with 17 and 16 scores, respectively.

This is Derrick Henry’s offense and it will be as long as he stays healthy.

If you’re looking for a bigger payout in the futures market, you can grab Henry to lead the league in rushing yards at BetMGM for +900. A $10 bet wins you $90 and $100 wins you $900 if the play cashes out. He’s the current favorite to lead the league in rushing touchdowns at +550 on DraftKings, but you can get him as long as +900 at FanDuel.