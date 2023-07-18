The value on NFL running backs has dramatically shifted, and the league offered a reminder of that notion Monday.

The deadline for franchise-tagged players to agree to long-term deals has come and gone as NFL teams move closer to the start of training camp. This benchmark proved to be a very telling day for the running back community, in particular, as Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard all failed to land new contracts from the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, respectively.

After the deadline passed, a handful of star backs hopped on Twitter and vouched for their colleagues who will enter the 2023 season without long-term security.

This is Criminal. Three of the best PLAYERS in the entire league, regardless of position. https://t.co/zDXRS5cGdu — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) July 17, 2023



At this point , just take the RB position out the game then . The ones that want to be great & work as hard as they can to give their all to an organization , just seems like it don’t even matter . I’m with every RB that’s fighting to get what they deserve . https://t.co/OgvBWZCKvn — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) July 17, 2023

I agree with my running back brothers around the NFL- history will show that you need running backs to win- we set the tone every game and run trough walls for our team and lead in many ways- this notion that we deserve less is a joke. https://t.co/rWJkGIEgmW — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) July 17, 2023

1. If you’re good enough, they’ll find you.



2. If you work hard enough, you’ll succeed.



…If you succeed…



3. You boost the Organization



…and then…



Doesn’t matter, you’re a RB https://t.co/mG6In1ATGg — Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) July 17, 2023

This is the kind of trash that has artificially devalued one of the most important positions in the game. Everyone knows it’s tough to win without a top RB and yet they act like we are discardable widgets. I support any RB doing whatever it takes to get his bag. https://t.co/sRYfAKwrpQ — Austin Ekeler (@AustinEkeler) July 17, 2023

Pollard already signed his franchise tender, so he’s expected to be at Cowboys training camp when it opens July 26. The same can’t be said for Barkley and Jacobs, who reportedly will not report to their respective training camps and cannot be fined for those expected absences since they’re unsigned.

It remains to be seen how long Barkley and Jacobs will extend their holdouts. Both players might turn to Le’Veon Bell as a cautionary tale, as the three-time Pro Bowl selection was never the same player after sitting out the entire 2018 season.