Should the Patriots want to pursue Ezekiel Elliott after reportedly hosting him for a visit on Saturday, New England might have one less suitor to compete against for Elliott’s services.

Th Cowboys previously were viewed as a potential landing spot for Elliott given that owner Jerry Jones kept the door open on a reunion immediately after Dallas released its longtime running back. But comments made by Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Tuesday indicated Dallas no longer is interested.

Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote Tuesday that an Elliott return is “an option that the Cowboys are not considering right now.”

McCarthy told reporters, per Hill, the team doesn’t want Elliott to take reps away from younger running backs like Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle and rookie Deuce Vaughn. Tony Pollard is the presumed starter while now-suspended Ronald Jones was expected to serve as his backup.

“This wasn’t easy for anybody,” McCarthy told reporters in reference to moving on from Elliott, per Hill. “This is about the bigger picture. It goes well beyond just the running back room. It’s how you fit it together. There’s a financial projection that that’s involved in a lot of these decisions.

McCarthy added: “This is the roster that we’ve put together and it’s my job is to make sure I develop it at all times. More apparently get trained here to go win games.”

Ironically, the outspoken Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday the Cowboys have not ruled Elliott out. It’s the latest example of owner and coach not being on the same page, well, at least publicly.

Elliott was released earlier this offseason after playing his first seven NFL seasons with the Cowboys. Dallas drafted him No. 4 overall in 2016 and he went on the earn three Pro Bowl honors and a pair of All-Pro selections.

In regards to the Patriots, New England has kicked the tires on a handful of veteran running backs including Dalvin Cook and Elliott. And given that the Patriots don’t have any proven depth behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson, it’s fair to think New England would benefit from adding a running back like Elliott.