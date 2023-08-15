Mike McCarthy believes signing with the Patriots was a smart move for Ezekiel Elliott.

McCarthy, who coached Elliott in Dallas for the last three seasons, told reporters Tuesday the former Cowboys running back will fit in well in New England.

“He’ll do great up there,” McCarthy said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Play-style alone, I think he’s a really good fit for how they like to play.”

Elliott is a physical runner who thrives in short-yardage situations, protects the ball well and can contribute in the passing game as a blocker and receiver. The 28-year-old should be a quality No. 2 for the Patriots behind Rhamondre Stevenson, who was forced to carry too heavy a workload last season.

McCarthy said New England presents a “great opportunity” for Elliott, a former All-Pro who lost his Cowboys starting job to Tony Pollard in 2022 and was released in March. He reportedly is expected to join the Patriots for joint practices with the Green Bay Packers this week.

Elliott, who rushed for a career-low 876 yards last season but scored 12 touchdowns, won’t need to wait long to face his former team. The Patriots are scheduled to visit Dallas in Week 4.