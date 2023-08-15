There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Patriots’ offense.

New England seemingly lacks a true No. 1 receiver, despite how some on the team might feel. They also have a major question mark at left tackle, and the injury-plagued offensive line was downright concerning in the preseason opener. And oh, yeah, first-round quarterback Mac Jones doesn’t seem like the sure thing he once did as he enters a pivotal third season.

But one area in which the Patriots should now have some confidence? Their running back group is better Tuesday than it was last week. And that’s because of the reported agreement with Ezekiel Elliott, who will play in New England on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

Patriots big-play threat Rhamondre Stevenson and the hard-nosed Elliott offer plenty of potential. They should balance each other out. Stevenson likely will receive the lion’s share of snaps between the 20s while Elliott will bring his skillset near the goal line, in short-yardage situations and in a pass-blocking role on third down. That’s what Elliott does and he’s still successful at it.

Given that Elliott is not the same All-Pro talent he once was, we’re not going to go ahead and anoint the Patriots as the best running back group in the NFL. But it could be up there.

They’ll just have to compete against other star-studded backfields like the 49ers (Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell), Jets (Dalvin Cook, Breece Hall, Michael Carter), Packers (Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon), Falcons (Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson), Saints (suspended Alvin Kamara, Jamaal Williams) and Eagles (D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny), just to name a few.

That’s not to mention the top rushers in the league with the Browns’ Nick Chubb, Titans’ Derrick Henry and Giants’ Saquon Barkley. And who knows how the Jonathan Taylor situation will play out with the Indianapolis Colts? So they have competition, sure, but they also have proven and capable standouts.

Of course, the Patriots will need to improve leaps and bounds from the 2022 campaign in order for Elliott to make a notable impact. New England was terrible inside the red area last season, though that’s for offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and Jones to help fix. If they can, and if Elliott is used in situations that fit him, it serves to benefit everyone. Many around the NFL view Elliott in New England as a perfect fit.

Elliott will provide the Patriots with a through-the-tackles rusher they previously didn’t have. And that skillset could go a long way in helping New England have one of the best running back groups in the league.