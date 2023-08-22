Jonathan Taylor Next-Team Odds: Patriots Rivals Among Favorites The Colts, meanwhile, are looking at a long season by Mike Cole 3 hours ago

There’s one more offseason domino to fall after the Indianapolis Colts reportedly reversed course on Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts, according to multiple reports, have given the All-Pro running back permission to seek trade opportunities across the league after an ugly falling out between the two sides.

While we can debate the long-term value of a running back and whether it makes sense to commit a ton of financial capital to the position, what can’t be argued is Taylor’s skill and explosiveness. When healthy, he’s arguably the best running back in the NFL, and his game-breaking ability would make him the perfect addition to a contending team ahead of the 2023 season.

There’s not much in terms of news yet on where Taylor could land, as it’s still early in the process. That hasn’t stopped fans and media from speculating, of course, nor has it stopped sportsbooks from hanging odds on where Taylor will be to start his season.

If not Colts, for which team will Taylor take his first regular-season snap? (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Dolphins +250

Bears +400

Ravens +700

Broncos +750

Cowboys +750

Buccaneers +1000

Bills +1000

Commanders +1000

(The Patriots, for what it’s worth, are 50-1 to land the stud back.)

It’s easy to see why the Dolphins are the consensus favorite. They were in on Dalvin Cook before he went to the Jets, and at least one report says they’re interested. Miami has been more than willing to mortgage future pieces to acquire major talent, as evidenced by trades to land superstars like Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb in the last few years. Perhaps just as important when handicapping the field is Miami has a need at the position. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. are very nice players, especially in Mike McDaniel’s system. However, they certainly don’t have the sort of talent and skill possessed by Taylor, who would flourish in McDaniel’s Shanahan-inspired, run-heavy offense. Forcing defenses to focus on Taylor could open up the passing game even more to the delight of Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the outside.

For bettors looking for actual value, the Bills could be enticing at 10-1. If it looks like the Dolphins are actually in on Taylor, it could prompt the Bills to get a little reckless in order to keep him from a division rival while obviously boosting its offense at a position of need, too. While Buffalo could probably make it through the season with James Cook and Damien Harris — the offense revolves around Josh Allen, after all — adding Taylor could be the sort of move that finally puts the Bills over the top. Defense has been the primary issue in recent seasons, but maybe the solution to breaking through against the Chiefs or Bengals is to simply outscore them, an objective Taylor could certainly help.

As for the other favorites, the Bears would sure be a fun outcome. Chicago looks like it’s building something impressive around Justin Fields, and just having those two in a backfield running wild would accelerate that rebuild. Not to mention, have fun trying to tackle that duo in the cold Chicago winter. For similar reasons, the Ravens make a lot of sense as a team with a dynamic quarterback, Lamar Jackson, looking to seperate itself in a competitive division. The Cowboys would also be a fascinating landing spot, one that is certainly realistic given Dallas’ cap space and Jerry Jones’ love for stars.

Regardless of what happens, Taylor could land just about anywhere and be a fascinating storyline ahead of the 2023 season. As for the Colts, it could signal a long season is coming. Indy has a first-year head coach (Shane Steichen) and a rookie quarterback (Anthony Richardson) and now is coming to grips that it will likely have to do so without its best player. As of Tuesday morning, the Colts were 14-1 at DraftKings Sportsbook to have the NFL’s worst record.