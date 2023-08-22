The Colts on Monday reportedly gave Jonathan Taylor permission to seek out a trade.

Perhaps the superstar running back will find one in South Beach.

The Taylor drama in Indianapolis took a major turn Monday, a little less than a month after team owner Jim Irsay said the Colts would not trade the 24-year-old. Now, there seemingly is at least a chance Taylor is playing for a new team at some point in the 2023 NFL season.

Shortly after the Taylor update, the market for the 2021 rushing leader took a little bit of shape.

“Per a league source, the Dolphins are expected to at least explore a trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who has been given permission to seek a trade,” the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson posted to the X platform Monday night. “Not sure where this will lead, but it would make sense in that he’s only 24, 1st team All Pro & NFL rush leader in ’21.”

Jackson added: “Colts likely will want a sizable return. No idea what Miami would offer. But they like the player, who’s still young and very much in his prime.”

The reported price tag on Taylor is a first-round pick or a package of picks that matches the value of a Round 1 selection. That’s a significant ask for a player at a position that’s been devalued in the NFL in recent years.

But maybe the Dolphins will think it’s worth it. After all, elite talent is of the essence in what figures to be a highly competitive AFC this season.