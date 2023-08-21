The AFC East has been a landing spot for multiple big-name running backs this summer in the NFL.

Just this month, two squads in the New England Patriots and the New York Jets signed veteran running backs just hours apart from each other. Former Dallas Cowboy signed a one-year deal with the Patriots while the Jets countered by signing former Minnesota Viking Dalvin Cook.

Could the Miami Dolphins be the next team in the AFC East to make a move for a Pro Bowl running back?

On Monday, reports surfaced that the Indianapolis Colts will give running back Jonathan Taylor a chance to seek a trade to another team.

ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky suggested after the reports that the Dolphins could be a landing spot for Taylor if he does get traded.

After all, the Dolphins were in on Cook before he signed with the Jets and could use another dynamic playmaker in addition to the receiving tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The 24-year-old enters his fourth NFL season less than two years removed from taking home the league’s rushing title with over 1,800 yards in 2021.

The start of the regular season is less than three weeks away, so the potential timetable for a Taylor trade will move quickly, whether it be to South Beach with the Dolphins, another team or staying with the Colts.