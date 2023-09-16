How Market Views Bruins’ David Pastrnak’s Chances To Repeat Success Pastrnak is fully capable of continuing to be one of the NHL's elite goal scorers by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 Hour Ago

David Pastrnak broke out during the Bruins’ historic regular season, and he hopes to continue that production during Boston’s centennial season.

The 10th-year Bruins forward cemented himself among the franchise’s all-time greats when he scored 113 points with 61 goals and 52 assists last season. He earned a second All-Star nod and was second in Hart Trophy voting.

Boston will be without Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci this season, but the retired franchise icons were confident the Black and Gold can continue their success with the latter predicting Pastrnak can win a Stanley Cup in Boston.

Pastrnak should be primed to score at least 50 goals this, but FanDuel opened his goals prop at 47.5 with the over and under at -113. But the better wager is Pastrnak to score 50 or more goals at +136. The 27-year-old’s points prop is set at 94.5 with the over and under at -113.

If you want to take a chance, you could take David Pastrnak at 10-1 to win the Rocket Richard Trophy, which is given to the player with the most goals. Last year’s winner Connor McDavid is the favorite at 2-1, and the previous back-to-back winner Auston Matthews is 3-1 and McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl rounds out the top three at 4-1.

Pastrnak finished three goals behind McDavid last season, so you’re banking on the Bruins star taking an even larger step in his career, which he is capable of doing.

You can catch all of Pastrnak’s 61 goals from last season on “Pasta’s Season Of Goals 2022-2023,” which can be watched exclusively on NESN 360.