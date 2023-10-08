Despite being the face of the Celtics franchise, Jayson Tatum apparently didn’t have any inside information about Boston’s latest big-splash move.

It was a very active offseason for the C’s, who made multiple significant roster moves over the summer after coming within one win of a second straight NBA Finals appearance. But those moves weren’t as seismic as Boston’s trade for Jrue Holiday, who landed on Causeway Street days after the Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard deal.

The Holiday trade sent shockwaves across social media, which is where Tatum claims to have learned about the transaction.

“For the most part, I try to stay out of it,” Tatum told Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. “I may have conversations with Brad (Stevens) about whether I would like to play with this guy one day or do I think he would be a good fit. I think that’s with any organization.

“But I saw on Twitter that we traded for Jrue Holiday and likewise with K.P. (Kristaps Porzingis) and trading (Marcus) Smart. I never want to get involved with things like that. My job is to show up and play. It’s not my job to trade and handpick guys or anything like that.”

Tatum was sad to see the departures of Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III, who received farewell messages from the four-time All-Star have the Holiday trade. That said, the addition of the veteran guard only should help Tatum in his effort to win his first NBA championship.

The journey for the new-look Celtics reaches another threshold Sunday when Boston hosts the Philadelphia 76ers for its preseason opener.