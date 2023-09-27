Why Celtics Aren’t Biggest Losers Of Damian Lillard-Bucks Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks ended one of the NBA’s biggest offseason storylines, acquring Damian Lillard in a three-team blockbuster trade on Wednesday. And as is the case with any swap, there are winners and losers, but the Boston Celtics are neither, especially losers.

It’s easy to book Milwaukee for the NBA Finals, and for good reason. They have two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, presumably no longer disgruntled with the organization as his previous fell-threatening offseason comments indicated. They have a new-look star-studded duo, pairing the “Greek Freak” with a part-time Sound Cloud rapper. But make no mistake about it. If anything, adding Lillard is a rebuttal to Boston’s acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis.

Milwaukee’s hand was forced, and the front office responded under pressure.

“As long as we play and we approach the game every single day the right way and we all sacrifice for a common goal, I can see myself being (with the) Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of my career,” Antetokounmpo said on Bleav’s “48 Minutes” podcast, per ESPN video. “But the moment I feel people aren’t committed as I am to (win an NBA Finals), I am not. I’m a Milwaukee Buck, but most importantly I’m a winner. … If there is a better situation for me to win the Larry O’Brien I have to take that better situation.”

And while that’s good for the Bucks — not so much for their depth or first-year head coach Adrian Griffin — it does make one Eastern Conference foe the biggest loser of them all after this deal: the Miami Heat, not the Celtics.

Miami unloaded this offseason, watching playoff juggernauts Gabe Vincent and Max Strus leave and sign elsewhere without a single notable addition aside from first-rounder Jaime Jaquez Jr. — and he’s a rookie.

That reserve core, that at times bailed out go-to man Jimmy Butler, made Miami’s Cinderella run possible. To watch the key members of their complimentary cast walk, getting nothing in return, makes Miami the ultimate loser if any East contender bolsters its roster in any way.

Granted, the Celtics aren’t off the hook in terms of the concern radar in the least. Malcolm Brogdon’s potential bad blood and injury concerns to Bostons’ front court (Porzingis and Robert Williams III) alone raise red flags within the locker room, but at least the Celtics have a core proven to contend year-after-year while the Heat are desperately depending on Butler playing Superman again.

The Celtics, unlike the Bucks and Heat, emphasized their depth and added to the reserve unit. Boston (for now) has Brogdon, last season’s Sixth Man of the Year, with assurance from president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. In no way does Lillard overshadow the C’s and their offseason work.

With Jrue Holiday with the Trail Blazers for now, there could be a consolation prize awaiting the Celtics in Portland, courtesy of the Bucks.

As for the Heat, we’ll see how many smiles Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra and fake superfan DJ Khaled crack in May.