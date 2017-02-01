You Can Buy Former 49ers GM Trent Baalke’s Mansion For $3.3M

Share this:

Trent Baalke was fired as general manager of the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 1, and the former executive is already looking to make a move.

Baalke put his $3.3 million San Jose, Calif. mansion on the market Tuesday. This comes just two days after the 49ers hired ex-NFL star John Lynch to replace Baalke as general manager and lead the organizations’ rebuild alongside soon-to-be head coach Kyle Shanahan.

A little north of $3 million will get you a whole lot in the case of Baalke’s luxurious estate. The mansion overlooks the third hole of a country club and comes with a four-car garage and gated entry into the neighborhood, as well as two fire pits and a bocce court. Don’t forget the outdoor kitchen complete with a pizza oven and kegerator.

It’s a shame that Baalke wasn’t better at picking head coaches because we’re sure he’d love to keep this lavish house.

