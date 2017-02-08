NFL Rumors: Bears Primed To Make A Run At Acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo

Share this:

The New England Patriots reached the top of the mountain with its thrilling comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. But, we are already on to the 2017 season, and the question that is likely to dominate the offseason, what will the Patriots do with backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?

While it has been speculated that both the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers are interested in acquiring the 25-year-old signal caller, another team is reportedly primed to make a run at the talented backup, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

The Bears are eager to move on from Cutler and as reported last week, primed to make a real run at Illinois native Jimmy Garoppolo — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 8, 2017

The tricky part for the Chicago Bears would, of course, be finding a team to take their current quarterback Jay Cutler, who is has a $12.5 million base salary for the upcoming season, as well as four years remaining on his contract. But, La Canfora believes he might know of a team that would be interested in the troubled gunslinger.

Jets name Jeremy Bates QB coach. I've been reporting Cutler is possibility there at right $. Bates coached Cutler to PB season in DEN. Hmmm — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 8, 2017

The 34-year-old veteran also is coming off labrum surgery on his throwing shoulder and was ineffective when he was healthy during the 2016 campaign.

Any potential trade talk for Garoppolo would likely start with the Bears’ first-round pick, No. 3 overall, in the 2017 NFL Draft.

