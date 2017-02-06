Tom Brady Calls For City-Wide Holiday In Boston For Tuesday’s Parade

Share this:

Super Bowl LI was one for the record books.

The New England Patriots pulled off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, erasing a 25-point second-half deficit en route to a34-28 in overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made history himself as well. Brady became the first quarterback to ever win five Super Bowls and was also named Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time in his career, another NFL record.

Brady and the Patriots will get to celebrate the historic win on Tuesday when the Super Bowl LI champions board the duck boats for a victory parade around Boston.

Just how excited is Brady for the Super Bowl parade? So much so that he’s campaigning to managers of Boston to make Tuesday a city-wide holiday.

Attention managers of Boston: I hereby declare tomorrow a city-wide holiday. TOMORROW, WE DANCE IN THE STREETS #LETSGOOOOOOOOO A video posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 6, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

We’re not sure how this will go over with city officials, but we can guarantee one thing: There will be a lot of happy Patriots fans in Boston on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images