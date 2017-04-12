Tom Brady Vs. NESN.com: Who Made TB12’s ‘Performance Meals’ Better?

Share this:

Tom Brady is much more than a highly successful NFL quarterback. He’s also a highly successful entrepreneur, whose latest venture is into the meal kit business.

The New England Patriots quarterback has partnered with Purple Carrot to produce a line of “TB12 Performance Meals,” which for the low price of $78 per week can be delivered to your doorstep in all of their plant-based, gluten-free glory.

So, what do these meals look like when prepared? Brady found out for himself Wednesday, posting photos to Instagram of him and his family making some beluga lentil tacos.

We broke out the latest TB12 Performance Meal last night. Beluga Lentil Tacos…So good!! Link in bio A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

But Brady hardly is the first person to toss together a TB12 meal. In fact, NESN.com’s own Michaela Vernava, Mike Cole and Zack Cox tried their hands at preparing the quarterback’s crispy turnip cakes last week.

That begs the all-important question: Who did it better? First, a quick tale of the tape:

SUPER BOWL RINGS

Brady: 5

Vernava/Cole/Cox: 0

COOKING EXPERIENCE

Brady: Pals with Guy Fieri, employs own personal chef

Vernava/Cole/Cox: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

INTANGIBLES

Brady: Fierce competitor, will stop at nothing to win

Vernava/Cole/Cox: Work well with others

Now, for the verdict. Here’s what both finished products look like, with Brady’s first and NESN.com’s second:

Does Brady’s look a little nicer? Yeah, we suppose. But our own producer declared NESN.com’s turnip cakes “actually really good,” so for that reason alone, we’re going to give ourselves the win here.

Better luck next time, Tom.

