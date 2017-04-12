Tom Brady Vs. NESN.com: Who Made TB12’s ‘Performance Meals’ Better?

Tom Brady is much more than a highly successful NFL quarterback. He’s also a highly successful entrepreneur, whose latest venture is into the meal kit business.
The New England Patriots quarterback has partnered with Purple Carrot to produce a line of “TB12 Performance Meals,” which for the low price of $78 per week can be delivered to your doorstep in all of their plant-based, gluten-free glory.
So, what do these meals look like when prepared? Brady found out for himself Wednesday, posting photos to Instagram of him and his family making some beluga lentil tacos.
But Brady hardly is the first person to toss together a TB12 meal. In fact, NESN.com’s own Michaela Vernava, Mike Cole and Zack Cox tried their hands at preparing the quarterback’s crispy turnip cakes last week.
That begs the all-important question: Who did it better? First, a quick tale of the tape:
SUPER BOWL RINGS
Brady: 5
Vernava/Cole/Cox: 0
COOKING EXPERIENCE
Brady: Pals with Guy Fieri, employs own personal chef
Vernava/Cole/Cox: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
INTANGIBLES
Brady: Fierce competitor, will stop at nothing to win
Vernava/Cole/Cox: Work well with others
Now, for the verdict. Here’s what both finished products look like, with Brady’s first and NESN.com’s second:
Does Brady’s look a little nicer? Yeah, we suppose. But our own producer declared NESN.com’s turnip cakes “actually really good,” so for that reason alone, we’re going to give ourselves the win here.
Better luck next time, Tom.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
