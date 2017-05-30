Why Chris Sale Trade Is Looking Like A Win-Win For Red Sox, White Sox

Share this:

Tweet







Believe it or not, the goal of most professional sports trades is for both teams to benefit from them.

Of course, that doesn’t always happen. But as Chris Sale prepares to face his old mates for the first time Tuesday night, you can make a serious case for Dave Dombrowski’s December blockbuster being a win-win for both clubs.

The Boston Red Sox’s president of baseball operations made a serious splash this offseason by sending four prospects, most notably infielder Yoan Moncada and pitcher Michael Kopech, to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for Sale. The intentions for both clubs were obvious: The Red Sox were in win-now mode and sought a superstar arm to make them a legitimate World Series contender, while the White Sox were looking to reload their farm system and build for the future.

Only time will tell if the trade partners accomplish their goals. Boston has stumbled out of the gate in 2017, while Chicago is overachieving but has a long way to go before it’s a serious threat. But here’s the bottom line: Entering Tuesday, the headliners of the Sale trade have made their respective teams very happy.

Let’s take a brief look at how Sale, Moncada and Kopech have fared in their new environments.

Chris Sale: 5-2 record, 2.34 ERA, 101 strikeouts in 10 starts for Boston

Sale hasn’t been as good as advertised. He’s been better. The lanky left-hander tied Pedro Martinez’s record of recording 10 or more strikeouts in his first nine starts with the Red Sox and leads all of baseball with 101 K’s. If it wasn’t for a lack of run support, he easily could have seven or eight wins. Boston’s rotation hasn’t met expectations so far this season thanks to injuries and inconsistency, but Sale has been the one dominant constant. He’s a big reason why the Red Sox still are above water at 27-23 despite their shortcomings elsewhere.

Yoan Moncada: .320 average, 6 HR, 16 RBIs, 10 steals in 38 games for Triple-A Charlotte

There’s a reason why Moncada is MLB.com’s No. 1 prospect. The 22-year-old infielder has lived up to the hype since joining the White Sox’s system, lighting it up at the Triple-A level to the tune of an .897 OPS. He’s also playing strictly at his natural position of second base after seeing time at third base in Boston, and reports from the farm suggest his defense is improving. Strikeouts still are a concern for Moncada — he has 49 K’s in 38 minor league games — but he could get a call-up very soon and looks poised to make an impact.

Michael Kopech: 3-2 record, 2.66 ERA, 65 strikeouts in nine starts for Double-A Birmingham

The fireballing right-hander, MLB.com’s 12th-ranked prospect, also is off to a solid start in Chicago’s organization. He’s struggled a bit with control, issuing 27 walks in 47 1/3 innings pitched, but he’s struck out 10 batters over just 4 1/3 frames in his Double-A debut using a dominant fastball that easily can hit triple digits. Kopech is just 21 years old, too, so if the White Sox play their cards right, they could have their ace of the future on their hands.

Bottom line: Again, it’s too early to tell who the real winner of this trade is, especially since the two other prospects in the deal, outfielder Luis Alexander Basabe and pitcher Victor Diaz, both still are in Single-A for Chicago. But as of May 30, the deal appears to be a rare double victory for these pairs of Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images