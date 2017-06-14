E3 2017: ‘God Of War,’ ‘Super Mario Odyssey’ Among Our Favorite Games

Share this:

The 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo still has a few days left before it wraps up, but it’s already time for some reflecting.

E3 is about many things, but games are, and always will be the focus. And, as is the case every year at E3, there were highs and lows. The time will come to look back on who laid eggs at the Los Angeles Convention Center, but for now, let’s focus on which games stole the show.

Here are our favorite games from E3 2017:

“Super Mario Odyssey”

We’re still not sold on the central location being a place called New Donk City, but we’re all in on this game. The “Super Mario Bros.” franchise has been on an incredible winning streak for the last decade, but it seemed inevitable Nintendo would run out of ideas on how to innovate the series.

Wrong.

“Super Mario Odyssey” looks to be the craziest and most experimental “Mario” game yet, and could keep Nintendo Switch owners busy for years to come.

“God of War”

Man, does this game look epic. The “God of War” series virtually never disappoints, but this upcoming entry looks like it could be the best we’ve seen yet.

Kratos now has a son named Atreus, and the series for the first time will abandon Greek mythology, in favor of exploring Norse mythology. The one constant, though, is “God of War’s” brutally violent and entertaining gameplay.

“A Way Out”

Developer Hazelight Studios provided us with perhaps the most interesting game revealed at E3. An Electronic Arts exclusive, “A Way Out” is game that requires two players to work together to break out of prison.

What’s unique, though, is that the game only can be played via local online or split-screen co-op. There is no single-player campaign. Hazelight stresses the best way to experience “A Way Out” is with a friend on a couch. It also says the game is not overly linear, and that players are encouraged to find their own creative ways to break out of prison.

“Assassin’s Creed: Origins”

The “Assassin’s Creed” franchise has been hit or miss in recent years, with 2013’s “Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag” representing a high mark for many fans. And although that game’s ocean setting and pirate-based adventure is memorable, the series now is headed to perhaps its most fascinating location yet: ancient Egypt.

“Assassin’s Creed: Origins” not only looks like the best “AC” game in years, but also looks like the perfect game for the Xbox One X to show off its visual prowess.

“Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus”

Much like every “Wolfenstein” game, this entry is sure to be extremely violent, filled with dark humor and often downright bizarre. Bethesda’s E3 disappointed many fans, who were hoping the studio would announce a new original series. But a game that looks as great as “Wolfenstein II” does is a fine consolation.

“Forza Motorsport 7”

This really is the perfect launch game for the Xbox One X. The game looks like it continues the “Forza” series’ trend of setting the standards for graphics, gameplay and depth in the racing genre. The game looks absolutely ridiculous in 4K, and likely will be the go-to choice for hardcore racing fans.

“Sea of Thieves”

What an awesome idea. Billed as an open-world game that features a “shared pirate universe,” “Sea of Thieves” was a surprising hit at E3. Yes, the graphics are a bit cartoonish, and the combat isn’t going to blow anyone way. But the idea of hopping online and living the pirate life with your friends is pretty exciting.

“Spider-Man”

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a good “Spider-Man” game, but this PlayStation 4 exclusive looks primed to end that streak. The world looks huge, the combat looks intense and the graphics are excellent. And, most importantly, web-slinging around New York looks as fun as it should.

Thumbnail photo via Nintendo