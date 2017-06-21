NBA Rumors: ‘Zero Truth’ To Cavs Players Telling Jimmy Butler To Stay Away

Share this:

The NBA offseason has been an absolute roller coaster already, especially for some of the league’s biggest stars.

One superstar talent who’s frequently been mentioned in trade rumors is Jimmy Butler. Many teams allegedly have inquired about the Chicago Bulls forward, as he’s a great two-way player on a team-friendly contract.

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly kicked the tires on Butler, as the team apparently acknowledged its need for more star power after being handily defeated by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

But amid the turmoil in Cleveland following the departure of general manager David Griffin, Cavs players reportedly advised Butler to stay away from “The Land.” According to FOX Sports Ohio’s Sam Amico, though, this report is just hearsay.

Zero truth to report that #Cavs players telling #Bulls' Jimmy Butler to stay away, says team source. "Absolute fabrication." — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) June 21, 2017

It’s hard to imagine anyone within the Cavaliers’ organization telling Butler to keep his distance. Even if the team is going through a bit of a transition period, bringing in a player of Butler’s caliber is a move nearly every team hopes to make.

But while the Cavs still might have interest in acquiring Butler, there’s a chance the feeling isn’t mutual. Butler reportedly notified Cleveland that he’d prefer to stay with the Bulls rather than join LeBron James and Co.

We have a feeling there will be plenty of more rumors surrounding Butler throughout the summer.

