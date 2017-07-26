Here’s Reportedly Why Derrick Rose Chose Not To Sign With Lakers

Derrick Rose isn’t the MVP-caliber player he once was, but the veteran point guard had plenty of free-agent suitors this offseason.

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly had interest in Rose before opting for Jeff Teague, while the Los Angeles Lakers actually set up a meeting with the three-time NBA All-Star.

And while the 28-year-old certainly could have helped groom the Lakers’ bright young players, Rose reportedly wasn’t thrilled with the role L.A. had in mind for him.

Lakers made a strong push for Derrick Rose before he committed to the Cavs. Just couldn't convince him of a bench role in LA. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 25, 2017

D-Rose still has what it takes to be a starting point guard in the league, but he would have had to take a back seat to No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball.

Rose ultimately agreed to a one-year, $2.1 million free-agent contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. At present, Rose would not be the starting point guard in Cleveland, but things could quickly change if the Cavs honor Kyrie Irving’s request to be traded.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images