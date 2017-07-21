Sean Spicer’s Reported Resignation Will Give Him Plenty Of Time To Watch Patriots

Sean Spicer on Friday resigned as White House press secretary, over a disagreement with President Donald Trump over the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director, The New York Times reported.

But we think we know the real reason Spicer is calling it quits: NFL season is just around the corner.

Spicer was born in New York but grew up in Rhode Island where he also attended Brown University. Over the years, he gravitated toward the New England Patriots and considers himself a diehard fan of the five-time Super Bowl winners … perhaps to the dismay of most of the blue-leaning residents of the region.

Congrats @Patriots and @JimmyG_10 – great way to start the season — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 12, 2016

No matter how hard the nfl tried @Patriots and #TomBrady just keeping showing how to win. Sorry haters — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 11, 2015

countdown is on until another @Patriots Superbowl victory — still time to jump on the bandwagon #SuperBowlXLIX #SuperBowl — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 31, 2015

Tom Brady walks off after another @patriots win pic.twitter.com/OdWEwXlCew — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 21, 2014

And on and on and on … there are a ton of Patriots tweets from Spicer’s Twitter account. Spicer even used the Patriots to take a jab at Hillary Clinton during one of his now-famous press briefings. And who could forget the time Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski crashed one of Spicer’s press briefings during New England’s trip to the White House?

Assuming the now former press secretary doesn’t land a cable TV gig, he now has plenty of time to dig in for the 2017 season, and in just in time, as the Patriots open training camp next week.

Thumbnail photo via Jasper Colt/USA TODAY NETWORK via USA TODAY Sports Images