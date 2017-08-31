Tom Brady Is Barely Recognizable In This 15-Year-Old TV Guide Cover

Just how long has Tom Brady been around?

So long that the 40-year-old New England Patriots quarterback once appeared on the cover of TV Guide when it was, well, TV Guide.

In 2005, TV guide ditched its longtime digest size format in favor of a larger sized national magazine that would feature more stories and less TV listings. But in 2002, Brady — alongside former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb — graced the cover of a TV Guide NFL preview issue. And to say Brady looks different these days would be a huge understatement.

Take a look at the cover of the issue, which came out 15 years ago Thursday:

15 Years Ago Today: Cover of TV Guide pic.twitter.com/2HeYCeKWSz — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 31, 2017

What a throwback.

For the most part, McNabb looks the same today as he did in 2002, just, you know, 15 years older. Brady, on the other hand, looked more like a wannabe senator masquerading as an NFL quarterback. And he certainly didn’t look like someone who one day would release a book that teaches readers how to defy father time.

Of course, the five-time Super Bowl champion’s physical appearance — including hairline — has undergone quite an evolution over the past 15 years.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images