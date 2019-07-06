Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States Women’s National Team has received plenty of criticism throughout their Women’s World Cup bid in 2019. But they’ve also received a great deal of support, as well.

The Connecticut Sun are just the latest to share their support for Team USA before the finals against the Netherlands on Sunday. Several players were photographed wearing USWNT-themed garb ahead of their game to the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday in support of their sisters overseas.

Players like Rachel Banham, Brionna Jones and Jasmine Thomas rocked “USA” shirts featuring a silhouette of Megan Rapinoe following her second goal in USA’s quarterfinals contest against France. Morgan Tuck and Layshia Clarendon, meanwhile, wore “Tea Time” shirts while imitating Alex Morgan’s classic teacup celebration from their semifinals victory over England.

Natasha Hiedeman showed off her “Pinoe in Pink” shirt ahead of Saturday’s game, while Shekinna Stricklen wore an “Alex For Goals” on her way into Mohegan Sun Arena.

Even CT Sun vice president Amber Cox got in on the fun with her “Carli Legend” shirt depicting Lloyd’s famous golf clap celebration from their 3-0 defeat of Chile during the group stage of the tournament.

USA will take on the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup Final on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Connecticut Sun