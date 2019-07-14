Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After the Red Sox lit up the Dodgers Friday night, Los Angeles returned the favor on Saturday.

Chris Sale struggled once again in Boston’s 11-2 loss in Game 2 of the Sox’s three-game set against the Dodgers, falling to 3-9 after another dismal outing. But Boston’s bats couldn’t get the job done either, remaining largely quiet for most of the game.

The Red Sox drop to 50-42 with the loss, while the Dodgers climb to 61-33 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Head-shaker

There was nothing pretty about this one for the Sox.

ON THE BUMP

— Saturday was the first time Sale squared off against the Dodgers since tossing the final inning of the Red Sox’s 2018 World Series victory in October, but the southpaw didn’t quite pick up where he left off.

After allowing two of the first four batters he faced to reach, Sale allowed A.J. Pollock to lace a two-out single to right field, scoring Chris Taylor from third. After a 1-2-3 second, Sale gave up his second run of the game in the third on a one-out bomb to Justin Turner that soared over the Green Monster.

Sale’s command in the fifth simply wasn’t up to snuff, and it certainly showed. Turner would quickly do more damage to Sale’s game with a double to left field for the Dodger’s third run of the game. David Freese would add to Sale’s troubles with a double of his own just one at-bat later, making it 5-1 L.A. And that would pretty much wrap up his night.

Sale gave up five runs (all earned) off seven hits through just 4 2/3 innings.

— Heath Hembree came out of the ‘pen to do some damage control in the fifth, earning the final out of the inning despite hitting the first batter he faced.

— Colten Brewer took over in the sixth, giving up two walks before striking out the side.

— Steven Wright got the ball for the seventh, and it didn’t take long for the knuckleballer to get into trouble of his own. The righty gave up back-to-back home runs to Cody Bellinger and Pollack with just one out in the inning and would exit the game just one batter later after getting hit in the foot with a Max Muncy comebacker.

— The Sox turned to Marcus Walden to stop the bleeding in the seventh, but he wouldn’t be so lucky.

Although the righty managed to get Corey Seager to ground out, a wild throw by first baseman Christian Vazquez would allow Muncy to score all the way from first as Los Angeles took an 8-2 lead. Walden then allowed Austin Barnes to launch a triple off the Green Monster, driving Enrique Hernandez home from first as well for L.A.’s ninth run of the game.

— Ryan Braiser took the mound in the eighth and didn’t waste any time giving up a double to Turner on just the second pitch of the inning, allowing him to score on a Bellinger sacrifice fly just two batters later to make it 10-2 Dodgers.

— Hector Velazquez closed out the game for the Sox, but not before giving up a solo homer to Muncy for L.A.’s 11th run of the game.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Monster seats saw plenty of action Saturday, including a one-out homer from Xander Bogaerts in the fourth that cut the Dodger’s two-run lead in half.

Swing it then sling it. pic.twitter.com/HEMfkmXe2v — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 14, 2019

— Bogaerts drove in the Sox’s second run of the game as well, slicing a single to right field in the sixth to send Mookie home from third. Boston had a chance to do more damage to Kelly’s game, but stranded runners on second and third to end the inning.

— Bogaerts and Brock Holt were the only two players to record a multi-hit game.

— Six players went hitless against the Dodgers: Vazquez, J.D. Martinez, Andrew Benintendi, Sandy Leon, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Eduardo Nuñez.

— Boston batters struck out eight times.

TWEET OF THE DAY

He may not be on either team, but this guy definitely has the catch of the day.

The catch of the day might have just happened in the @RedSox crowd! pic.twitter.com/rFdaSXBqzE — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 14, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will close out their three-game series against the Dodgers on Sunday, with David Price slated to take the mound for Boston. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images