The New England Patriots traded defensive end Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys for a draft pick Thursday, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jordan Schultz.

The Patriots opened up over $2 million worth of cap space and got an unhappy player out of their locker room by trading Bennett. They also received a “seventh-round pick that can go to a sixth-round pick in 2021,” per Schefter.

Bennett was suspended by the team last week after getting into a disagreement with Patriots defensive line coach Bret Bielema. Bennett appeared unhappy with the suspension while speaking to the media Wednesday, so Thursday’s trade doesn’t come as a surprise.

Bennett’s snap count was decreasing each week before his suspension. He also was playing a different defensive role than he manned in previous stops with the Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Patriots traded a fifth-round pick to the Eagles for Bennett and a seventh-round pick this offseason.

The Patriots’ beat the New York Jets 33-0 without Bennett in Week 7. Bennett finishes his Patriots tenure with 2.5 sacks in six games.

Rookie defensive lineman Byron Cowart and veteran defensive end Deatrich Wise likely will take on a bigger roles with Bennett out of town. The Patriots now have an open spot on their 53-man roster.

