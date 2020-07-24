Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Washington Football Team is looking for a new name, and “The Rock” has an idea.

Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter after the squad’s announcement Thursday with praise for the team as it moves toward finding a new name, and tossed his own suggestion into the ring saying “For the love of the game – I vote, WASHINGTON BALLERS.”

The name comes as a reference to his popular television show of the same name that centers around The Rock playing a sports agent to football players.

For more, check out the “Always Checking” video above from Thursday night’s “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.