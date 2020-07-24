The Washington Football Team is looking for a new name, and “The Rock” has an idea.
Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter after the squad’s announcement Thursday with praise for the team as it moves toward finding a new name, and tossed his own suggestion into the ring saying “For the love of the game – I vote, WASHINGTON BALLERS.”
The name comes as a reference to his popular television show of the same name that centers around The Rock playing a sports agent to football players.
