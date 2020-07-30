Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman reportedly isn’t lacking motivation ahead of his first NFL season without Tom Brady as a teammate.

However, if the New England Patriots receiver really wants another chip on his shoulder, he need only look at the results of this year’s “NFL 100.”

The list, voted on by NFL players, saw Lamar Jackson claim the No. 1 spot — four spots ahead of a slighted Patrick Mahomes — and just one Patriots player — Stephon Gilmore at No. 9 — make the cut. Edelman fell outside the top 100, though not by much, as the Patriots receiver was voted No. 101 by his peers.

Julian Edelman was voted the No. 101 player on the #NFL100 list. @nflnetwork just went through the last 10 out. Included guys like Denver’s Justin Simmons, Baltimore’s Matt Judon and Vegas’ Rodney Hudson. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 30, 2020

Edelman, 34, is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro, despite playing a majority of the campaign with nagging shoulder and leg injuries.

The ever-reliable, ridiculously tough wideout hauled in 100 catches for a career-high 1,117 yards to go along with six touchdown receptions while playing all 16 games. The bad Patriots offense would’ve been pitiful without him.

Allen Robinson was among the 17 wideouts who ranked ahead of Edelman.

Here is the complete ‘Top 100 Players of 2020’ list on @nflnetwork as voted on by the players themselves pic.twitter.com/a9BT0KzU06 — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) July 30, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images