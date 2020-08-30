CT Sun Vs. Mystics Preview: Brionna Jones Out Vs. Washington With Ankle Injury

It’s been more than a month since the Sun saw the Mystics last, but Connecticut looks a bit different this time around. (And there’s more on the line, too.)

The Sun fell 94-89 to the Mystics on July 28 in their first meeting of the 2020 season. But Sunday’s contest promises to be different in at least a couple of ways.

Only three of the five players that started July’s game — DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas and Jasmine Thomas — will start Sunday’s game at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Briann January has replaced Bria Holmes at shooting guard, while Essence Carson will fill in for Brionna Jones, who’ll miss the game with an ankle injury, per The Hartford Courant’s Alexa Philippou.

Jones only had five points and five rebounds in last month’s game, but has improved significantly since. She’s now averaging 11.1 points per game, including a 20-point performance against the Seattle on Aug 4.

Despite starting 0-5, the Sun (6-9) currently sport a better record than the Mystics (4-10). Connecticut is ranked seventh in the WNBA standings ahead of Sunday’s contest, while Washington remains in 10th.

So, there’s a lot on the line for both teams, especially with the end of the season just two weeks away.

Here’s how to watch Sun-Mystics online:

When: Friday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Twitter

Live Stream: Twitter

Recent meetings

The Sun and Mystics haven’t squared off since July 28, when Washington handed Connecticut its second loss of the season.

Aerial Powers (27 points), Ariel Atkins (16 points) and Myisha Hines-Allen (16) led the charge for the Mystics, though Bonner (29 points) and Alyssa Thomas (28 points) had strong outings for the Sun.

Players to watch

Carson will be one to keep an eye on as she makes her first-ever start in a Connecticut uniform. She’s scored 16 points in her first four games since the Sun claimed her off waivers. And which team placed her on waivers? Why, the Mystics, of course.

Powers, Atkins and Hines-Allen all are watch-worthy, too, especially considering their success against Connecticut the last time around. Emma Meesseman could be dangerous, as well.