Darwinzon Hernandez Could Have Large Impact On Red Sox Moving Forward

The Red Sox got some good news Thursday.

Boston activated left-handed pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez off of the injured list after he battled COVID-19.

The young fireballer joined the squad ahead of its Thursday night series opener against the Baltimore Orioles. His role with Red Sox’s pitching staff is unclear at the moment. But one thing’s for sure, he’s going to have a big impact.

Hernandez potentially could bounce between the bullpen and starting rotation, or even find himself in an opener role. The 23-year-old finished the 2019 season with an 0-1 record across 29 games (one start) and 57 strikeouts.

