LeBron James Has Simple NSFW Explanation For Lakers Boycotting Game 5 Vs. Trail Blazers

All NBA games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed after the Milwaukee Bucks decision to to boycott their playoff game against the Orlando Magic was the first domino to fall.

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly held a team meeting to decide how they’d react to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin over the weekend. And ultimately came to the same idea of sitting out of Game 5 against the Trail Blazers, forcing the league to reschedule Wednesday’s slate of games.

And after news of the boycott broke, NBA superstar LeBron James wasted no time taking to Twitter to explain his team’s rationale.

“(Expletive) THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT,” James said.

His tweet is below, which contains NSFW language: