Red Sox Drop Second Straight Game To Orioles Despite Ninth-Inning Push

The Boston Red Sox battled late in Sunday’s game against the Orioles, but it wasn’t enough for the win.

Baltimore took down Boston 5-4 on Sunday despite the Sox’s late comeback effort. The two squads split the four-game series, with the O’s winning the latter two games.

Boston entered the ninth inning trailing by three runs, but Jackie Bradley Jr. clobbered a two-run shot to left field to cut the deficit to one. Sadly, the Sox weren’t able to push another run across.

