The COVID-19 virus went on a tear through the Boston Red Sox pitching staff this season, infecting multiple guys before the start of the season.

Complications from the illness have forced southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez to be shut down the entire 2020 season. And relievers Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor tested positive as well.

For Taylor specifically, who showed up ready to build on his promising season in relief last year, the diagnosis was frustrating as he was asymptomatic yet had to quarantine for two weeks in a Boston hotel room.

But the lefty finally is making his way back and will throw an inning in a simulated game Tuesday. He detailed his experience with the coronavirus in a Monday Zoom call with reporters.

“It definitely came as a surprise to me,” Taylor said. “I was asymptomatic so obviously I had no idea what was going on, and the fact that I tested positive, it kind of just threw me off. I feel like I came in ready to go and be able to break with the team and once I came out, there’s no Day 0 so we had to start the process over and do the full 14 days of quarantine just to be safe and make sure my teammates were safe too.”

Taylor did what he could to keep his arm ready during those weeks, but the isolation took a toll on him mentally.

“It was tough to keep my head in the right place, saying I’m going to be ready, I’m going to be ready and I was just trying to power through it,” Taylor said, adding he’ll be ready to go once his opportunity presents himself.

And the team certainly could use him.

“I’m watching every game, cheering for the team and it’s just tough seeing something go on and me sitting back saying, ‘Well, I wish I could help, I wish there was something I could do. But I know my time’s going to come and hopefully sooner rather than later, I’ll be out there to help the team.”

But until his time comes, he knows first-hand the importance of players around the league being responsible and taking the coronavirus seriously. Especially as teams around the league experience outbreaks.

“I think it’s very serious and people just need to do what they’re told,” Taylor said. “They need to wear their masks, they need to take the right precautions just so we can get this thing over with.” The Red Sox return to action Tuesday when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays. More Red Sox: How Rafael Devers Views Defense In Quest To Become Superstar

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images