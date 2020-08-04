Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots’ 2020 player headshots hit the Internet on Monday, giving fans their first look at Cam Newton in the Pats’ red, white and blue jerseys.

Check it out, courtesy of Patriots.com:

Newton is entering his first training camp as a Patriot after spending his first nine NFL seasons in Carolina. His first official New England practice won’t come until Aug. 12 thanks to this year’s delayed training camp schedule, but the veteran quarterback has taken part in several throwing sessions with Patriots receivers, including one late last week.

You can check out the rest of the Patriots’ new headshots — defensive tackle Beau Allen’s is a must-see — by visiting the roster page on their official website. The only players without updated photos are the eight who have opted out of this season, wide receiver Julian Edelman and undrafted quarterback Brian Lewerke.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images