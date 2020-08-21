What Bill Belichick Has Seen From Patriots’ Second-Year O-Linemen

Froholdt, a Denmark native who didn’t become an O-linemen until his sophomore year at Arkansas, primarily played guard for the Razorbacks and during his first summer with the Patriots but can play center, as well. New England has little depth behind starting center David Andrews, so that versatility is valuable.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he’s seen noticeable improvement from Froholdt.

“Hjalte is a guy who hasn’t played a lot of football, just his background and so forth,” Belichick said Friday morning. “So he’s learned an awful lot. He’s a very smart kid and he’s got good physical talent. He’s strong, he’s explosive, he can run well, he can do a lot of different things. It’s really about refinement and technique and anticipation and things like that. He’s taken a big jump there.”

Cajuste’s development is progressing more slowly. He does not appear to be a leading candidate for Marcus Cannon’s vacated right tackle spot, and he missed practice Thursday and Friday — a troubling sign for a player who did not participate in a single practice or game last season.

The West Virginia product acknowledged Wednesday he’s a bit rusty after so much time away from the field.

“Yodny obviously missed the whole year last year, even missed more time than Froholdt did,” Belichick said. “But he’s a guy that has a lot of experience playing the position that he’s played in college. Again, it’s really for him more of getting back into playing and being consistent, and his footwork and hand punch and technique and balance and things like that.

“Training in the weight room and conditioning and so forth are great to put a player in position to compete in practice. But from a football standpoint, especially in the offensive line, working against other bodies and having your balance, being able to have that hand-to-hand, close-quarters contact, there’s just no substitute for that.”