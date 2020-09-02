Bill Belichick Eats Sandwich With ‘Utter Glee’ In Part 2 Of Subway Commercial

Not much can get a smile out of Bill Belichick, but apparently sandwiches can.

The New England Patriots head coach starred in a Subway commercial that was released Tuesday. Not only did it pump the tires of the sandwich chain, but it also poked fun at his fashion sense.

Well, it appears there was another installment of the commercial, which was released Wednesday. It’s just a few seconds long, and shows Belichick putting away a hoagie with “glee.”

Lovely.

If you’re wondering why Belichick all of the sudden is a big brand ambassador for Subway, he did actually explain why he took part in the ad campaign after Part 1 was released.