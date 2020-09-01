Bruins Offseason Primer: Contract Situation For Each Boston Player

The offseason has arrived for the Boston Bruins.
With their loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs second round, the Bruins now turn to the looming start of free agency in mid-October.
Torey Krug and Zdeno Chara highlight the Bruins’ list of free agents, but there are plenty more beyond them. So, here’s a look at each player’s situation, according to CapFriendly.
Note: We classified players by their standing in the organization at the time of the NHL’s March pause, which is why guys like Karson Kuhlman and Jack Studnicka are considered minors players.
NHL Forwards
Patrice Bergeron — Signed for two more seasons at $6.875 million annual cap hit
Anders Bjork — Signed for three more seasons at $1.6 million annual cap hit
Charlie Coyle — Signed for six more seasons at $6.125 million annual cap hit
Jake DeBrusk — Restricted free agent this offseason
Ondrej Kase — Signed for one more season at $2.6 million annual cap hit
David Krejci — Signed for one more season at $7.25 million annual cap hit
Sean Kuraly — Signed for one more season at $1.275 million annual cap hit
Par Lindholm — Signed for one more season at $850 thousand annual cap hit
Brad Marchand — Signed for five more seasons at $6.125 million cap hit
Joakim Nordstrom — Unrestricted free agent this offseason
David Pastrnak — Signed for three more seasons at $6.66 million annual cap hit
Nick Ritchie — Signed for one more season at 1.5 million annual cap hit
Chris Wagner — Signed for three more seasons at $1.35 million annual cap hit
NHL Defense
Brandon Carlo — Signed for one more season at $2.85 million annual cap hit.
Zdeno Chara — Unrestricted free agent this offseason
Connor Clifton — Signed for three more seasons at $1 million annual cap hit
Matt Grzelcyk — Restricted free agent this offseason
Torey Krug — Unrestricted free agent this offseason
Jeremy Lauzon — Signed for two more seasons at $850 thousand annual cap hit
Charlie McAvoy — Signed for two more seasons at $4.9 million annual cap hit.
Kevan Miller — Unrestricted free agent this offseason
John Moore — Signed for three more seasons at $2.75 million annual cap hit
NHL Goalies
Jaroslav Halak — Signed for one more seasons at $2.25 million annual cap hit
Tuukka Rask — Signed for one more seasons at $7 million annual cap hit
Minors Forwards
Anton Blidh — Signed for one more season at $700 thousand annual cap hit
Paul Carey — Signed for one more seasons at $700 thousand annual cap hit
Peter Cehlarik — Restricted free agent this offseason
Matt Filipe — Signed for three more seasons at $817,500 thousand annual cap hit
Ryan Fitzgerald — Groups 6 unrestricted free agent this offseason
Trent Frederic – -Signed for one more seasons at $925 thousand annual cap hit
Brendan Gaunce — Restricted free agent this offseason
Cameron Hughes — Signed for one more seasons at $792,500 thousand annual cap hit
Joona Koppanen — Signed for one more seasons at $753,333 annual cap hit
Karon Kuhlman — Restricted free agent this offseason
Robert Lantosi — Signed for one more season at $750,000 thousand annual cap hit
Jakub Lauko — Signed for two more seasons at $786,667 thousand annual cap hit
Brett Ritchie — Restricted free agent this offseason
Zach Senyshyn — Restricted free agent this offseason
Pavel Shen — Signed for two more seasons at $809,167 thousand annual cap hit
Oskar Steen — Signed for two more seasons at $809,167 thousand annual cap hit
Jack Studnicka — Signed for two more seasons at $769,167 thousand annual cap hit
Minors Defense
Jack Ahcan — Signed for two more seasons at $925 thousand annual cap hit
Victor Berglund — Signed for three more seasons at 818,333 annual cap hit
Steven Kampfer — Signed for one more season at $800 thousand annual cap hit
Alex Petrovic — Unrestricted free agent this offseason
Wiley Sherman — Restricted free agent this offseason
Urho Vaakanainen – -Signed for two more seasons at $894,167 thousand annual cap hit
Nick Wolff — Signed for one more seasons at $792,500 annual cap hit
Jakub Zboril — Restricted free agent this offseason
Minors Goalies
Kyle Keyser — Signed for two more seasons at $733,333 thousand annual cap hit
Maxime Lagace — Unrestricted free agent this offseason
Jeremy Swayman — Signed for three more seasons at $925 thousand annual cap hit
Dan Vladar — Signed for three more seasons at $750 thousand annual cap hit.
Keep in mind that only players on the NHL roster count towards the salary cap, which will remain at 81.5 million for next season. So here’s a look at where the team stands with respect to cap space.