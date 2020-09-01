Bruins Offseason Primer: Contract Situation For Each Boston Player

The offseason has arrived for the Boston Bruins.

With their loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs second round, the Bruins now turn to the looming start of free agency in mid-October.

Torey Krug and Zdeno Chara highlight the Bruins’ list of free agents, but there are plenty more beyond them. So, here’s a look at each player’s situation, according to CapFriendly.

Note: We classified players by their standing in the organization at the time of the NHL’s March pause, which is why guys like Karson Kuhlman and Jack Studnicka are considered minors players.

NHL Forwards

Patrice Bergeron — Signed for two more seasons at $6.875 million annual cap hit

Anders Bjork — Signed for three more seasons at $1.6 million annual cap hit

Charlie Coyle — Signed for six more seasons at $6.125 million annual cap hit

Jake DeBrusk — Restricted free agent this offseason

Ondrej Kase — Signed for one more season at $2.6 million annual cap hit

David Krejci — Signed for one more season at $7.25 million annual cap hit

Sean Kuraly — Signed for one more season at $1.275 million annual cap hit

Par Lindholm — Signed for one more season at $850 thousand annual cap hit

Brad Marchand — Signed for five more seasons at $6.125 million cap hit

Joakim Nordstrom — Unrestricted free agent this offseason

David Pastrnak — Signed for three more seasons at $6.66 million annual cap hit

Nick Ritchie — Signed for one more season at 1.5 million annual cap hit

Chris Wagner — Signed for three more seasons at $1.35 million annual cap hit

NHL Defense

Brandon Carlo — Signed for one more season at $2.85 million annual cap hit.

Zdeno Chara — Unrestricted free agent this offseason

Connor Clifton — Signed for three more seasons at $1 million annual cap hit

Matt Grzelcyk — Restricted free agent this offseason

Torey Krug — Unrestricted free agent this offseason

Jeremy Lauzon — Signed for two more seasons at $850 thousand annual cap hit

Charlie McAvoy — Signed for two more seasons at $4.9 million annual cap hit.

Kevan Miller — Unrestricted free agent this offseason

John Moore — Signed for three more seasons at $2.75 million annual cap hit

NHL Goalies

Jaroslav Halak — Signed for one more seasons at $2.25 million annual cap hit

Tuukka Rask — Signed for one more seasons at $7 million annual cap hit

Minors Forwards

Anton Blidh — Signed for one more season at $700 thousand annual cap hit

Paul Carey — Signed for one more seasons at $700 thousand annual cap hit

Peter Cehlarik — Restricted free agent this offseason

Matt Filipe — Signed for three more seasons at $817,500 thousand annual cap hit

Ryan Fitzgerald — Groups 6 unrestricted free agent this offseason

Trent Frederic – -Signed for one more seasons at $925 thousand annual cap hit

Brendan Gaunce — Restricted free agent this offseason

Cameron Hughes — Signed for one more seasons at $792,500 thousand annual cap hit

Joona Koppanen — Signed for one more seasons at $753,333 annual cap hit

Karon Kuhlman — Restricted free agent this offseason

Robert Lantosi — Signed for one more season at $750,000 thousand annual cap hit

Jakub Lauko — Signed for two more seasons at $786,667 thousand annual cap hit

Brett Ritchie — Restricted free agent this offseason

Zach Senyshyn — Restricted free agent this offseason

Pavel Shen — Signed for two more seasons at $809,167 thousand annual cap hit

Oskar Steen — Signed for two more seasons at $809,167 thousand annual cap hit

Jack Studnicka — Signed for two more seasons at $769,167 thousand annual cap hit

Minors Defense

Jack Ahcan — Signed for two more seasons at $925 thousand annual cap hit

Victor Berglund — Signed for three more seasons at 818,333 annual cap hit

Steven Kampfer — Signed for one more season at $800 thousand annual cap hit

Alex Petrovic — Unrestricted free agent this offseason

Wiley Sherman — Restricted free agent this offseason

Urho Vaakanainen – -Signed for two more seasons at $894,167 thousand annual cap hit

Nick Wolff — Signed for one more seasons at $792,500 annual cap hit

Jakub Zboril — Restricted free agent this offseason

Minors Goalies

Kyle Keyser — Signed for two more seasons at $733,333 thousand annual cap hit

Maxime Lagace — Unrestricted free agent this offseason

Jeremy Swayman — Signed for three more seasons at $925 thousand annual cap hit

Dan Vladar — Signed for three more seasons at $750 thousand annual cap hit.

Keep in mind that only players on the NHL roster count towards the salary cap, which will remain at 81.5 million for next season. So here’s a look at where the team stands with respect to cap space.

Should be an eventful offseason for Don Sweeney. Krug and Chara UFA's. DeBrusk and Grz need new contracts and Rask has 1 year left on his deal. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/uoZDUHQycD — $15M=BruinsCapspace (@bruinscapspace) September 1, 2020



