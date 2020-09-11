Here’s How Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Finished In Selke Trophy Voting

Patrice Bergeron fell short in taking home his fifth Frank J. Selke Trophy on Thursday night.

The Boston Bruins center came in second place to Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier in the voting, which is given to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game each season.

Bergeron has been nominated nine (!) times in his career. And after another strong season with Boston, many thought he may lock it up. But Couturier certainly was deserving after the season he compiled in Philly.

Bergeron, though, finished with 21 first-place votes. Couturier, on the other hand, earned 117 first-place votes.

Here’s the full rundown of the voting:

Sean Couturier was named on 163 of the 170 ballots, including 117 first-place selections, to edge out nine-time finalist Patrice Bergeron and 2018-19 winner Ryan O’Reilly. #NHLAwards #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/dK0ywSLhXq — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 11, 2020

Bergeron finished the shortened 2019-20 season with 31 goals and 25 assists.

