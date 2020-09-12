Rafael Devers Keeps Offensive Hot Streak Going In Red Sox’s Loss To Rays

Rafael Devers is thriving at the plate.

The young Boston Red Sox third baseman carried an impressive .529 batting average over his last four games into the team’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

And he kept the good times rolling.

Devers collected two hits in Boston’s 11-1 loss to the Rays on Friday to raise his season average to .281.

For more on his recent hot streak, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images