French Open Live Stream: Watch Sunday’s Fourth-Round Matches Online

The 2020 French Open is starting to whittle down its number of competitors.

Tennis’ premier clay-court tournament has reached the fourth round, with just 16 players left standing in the men’s and women’s singles competitions, respectively. That number will continue to decline Sunday at Roland Garros.

Simona Halep’s 5 a.m. ET match with Iga Swiatek headlines the women’s singles slate. Sebastian Korda’s 6:15 a.m. ET match with Rafael Nadal likely will be the highlight in Sunday’s men’s singles competition.

Sunday’s French Open schedule also includes the third round of the men’s and women’s doubles competitions.

Here’s when and how to watch Sunday’s French Open matches:

When: Sunday, Oct. 4 between 5 a.m. and noon ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | Peacock

