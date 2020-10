Julian Edelman always has been active on social media. And he jumped at the opportunity to take part in the latest trend.

Twitter and Instagram users have been using “how it started, how it’s going” as a caption to show growth in relationships, jobs and life in general.

But the New England Patriots wide receiver may have one of the best ones yet.

Check it out:

Ah, memories.

We’ll see if Edelman can add another picture to this come February.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images