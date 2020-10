Le’Veon Bell is off to Kansas City, and he seems pretty thrilled about it.

The star running back confirmed he’s joining the Chiefs via Twitter on Thursday, just two days after being released by the Jets. Bell played just two games with New York this season.

Now, Bell is ready for a fresh start. And he made that clear in Thursday’s tweet.

“Kansas City, #ChiefsKingdom, thank you for the opportunity ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿพ letโ€™s go!” he tweeted

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images