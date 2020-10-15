NBA Rumors: This Team Planning All-In Pursuit Of Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat are coming off an improbable trip to the NBA Finals, and their long-term vision reportedly includes trying to sign one of basketball’s biggest superstars.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to become a free agent next offseason, and sources told The Athletic’s Shams Charania the Heat are preparing to go all in on their pursuit of the two-time MVP.

Antetokounmpo said last month after the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the NBA playoffs — by the Heat, coincidentally enough — that he doesn’t intend to force a trade this offseason. But that doesn’t mean Miami — or another team — won’t make a compelling enough sales pitch once free agency rolls around.

Antetokounmpo, selected 15th overall in 2013, is a four-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA. The 25-year-old is coming off a campaign in which he averaged a career-high 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game while leading the Bucks to the NBA’s best record during the regular season.

Miami, coached by Erik Spoelstra, certainly has a lot going for it moving forward, with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo leading the way alongside multiple knock-down shooters. It’s intriguing to think of what the Heat might look like with The Greek Freak entering the equation.

