Skip Bayless Defends Tom Brady’s ‘Split Personality’ With Buccaneers

Maybe Tom Brady is just one giant Sour Patch Kid.

First, he’s sour. Then, he’s sweet.

That seems to be Skip Bayless’ interpretation of how Brady historically has interacted with teammates, first with the New England Patriots and now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“What have I always said about Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.? He has a split personality,” Bayless said Wednesday on FS1’s “Undisputed.” “He has this thing called ‘Psycho Tom’ that comes out during games and it’s not a pretty sight, because he is a wild-eyed, driven competitor — right up there with (Michael) Jordan, but he’s in a very different package.”

"What have I always said about Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.? He has a split personality. He has this thing called 'Psycho Tom' that comes out during games and it's not a pretty sight."@RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/d4Pd1sxJ7W — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 14, 2020

Bayless’ assessment comes on the heels of Bucs coach Bruce Arians defending Brady’s occasional knack for chewing out teammates, oftentimes on the sideline for the whole world to see.

The quarterback most recently gave Bucs center Ryan Jensen an earful last Thursday night, before ultimately making his own mistake on Tampa Bay’s final offensive drive in a 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Some, including Bayless, argue Brady’s unfiltered passion is evidence of his leadership, similar to that shown by Jordan throughout the former NBA star’s illustrious career with the Chicago Bulls. But it doesn’t rub everyone the right way, even if the result — six Super Bowl rings — speaks for itself.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images