Tom Brady Passes NFL Record For All-Time Passing Touchdowns In Week 7

Who will go down as the quarterback with the most passing touchdowns in NFL history?

That depends on whose career lasts longer between Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Unless of course, the former keeps putting up numbers like he did in Week 7.

Brady on Sunday passed the New Orleans Saints’ longtime signal-caller in all-time passing touchdowns during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 45-50 win.

His 559th career toss into the end zone came on his fourth throwing of the game. The 43-year-old completed 33-of-45 attempts for 369 yards and had a rushing touchdown as well.

