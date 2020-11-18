2020 NBA Mock Draft: Projecting First-Round Lottery Picks For Unusual Draft

1. Minnesota Timberwolves — LaMelo Ball, PG

It’d make sense for the T-Wolves to add a backcourt piece with the top overall pick, and Ball is widely viewed as the top player on the board. Could Minnesota go with Anthony Edwards? Sure. But we have a feeling it’ll be a big night for Big Baller Brand.

2. Golden State Warriors — James Wiseman, Memphis, C

The 7-foot-1, 19-year-old Wiseman has the physical tools that don’t come around often at the center position. Wiseman can protect the rim, and has a nice touch around the basket. He’d be a good get for the Warriors, who have as good a backcourt as almost anyone in the league.

3. Charlotte Hornets — Anthony Edwards, Georgia, SG

If Edwards doesn’t go to Minnesota, it’d be a stunner if he got past Charlotte.

4. Chicago Bulls — Deni Avdija, Israel, SF

The 6-foot-9 forward has the tantalizing combination of size and skill you want in a top pick. It’d also make sense that Chicago’s president of basketball operations, Arturas Karnisovas, spends his first-ever pick on an international player, as he’s among the most best at finding international talent.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers — Obi Toppin, Dayton, PF

Toppin has explosiveness similar to Aaron Gordon, but for all that goes into his size and speed, he’s still a good catch-and-shoot shooter.

6. Atlanta Hawks — Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa St., PG

Don’t be surprised to see the Hawks try to shop this pick, but if Haliburton is on the board for them, he’s arguably the best pass-first guard in the class and could help a Trae Young-led backcourt.

7. Detroit Pistons — Patrick Williams, Florida St., SF

Williams is a bit more of a development piece, but with his size and strength, he has the potential to be Detroit’s next star after Blake Griffin.

8. New York Knicks — Isaac Okoro, Auburn, SF

The Knicks could use a player out on the wing, and Okoro possesses both a defensive versatility and ability as a playmaker.

9. Washington Wizards — Onyeka Okongwu, USC, C

The 6-foot-9 center is good at using his length and strength to make him an impactful, and versatile, defender. He would be a great get for the Wizards at No. 9.

10. Phoenix Suns — Saddiq Bey, Villanova, SF

The addition of Chris Paul means the Suns can probably stay away from a ball-dominant player here, but Bey’s shot-making ability makes him another piece to spread the floor.

11. San Antonio Spurs — Killian Hayes, France, PG

The Spurs have had plenty of success with international players, and Hayes’ ability to make plays with the ball in his hand would benefit DeMar DeRozen.

12. Sacramento Kings — Devin Vassell, Florida St., SF

Vassell is elite on the defensive end, and the Kings could use some help on that side of the floor.

13. New Orleans Pelicans — Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt, SF

Nesmith is lights out from beyond the arc, shooting nearly 53 percent before his sophomore season ended due to injury, and would help space the floor for both Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

14. Boston Celtics — Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama PG

Celtics fans certainly are hoping Danny Ainge will be able to trade this pick, and maybe even two others later in the round, but if Boston does keep it here, an incredibly fast backup guard may prompt some excitement?

The NBA Draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images