Buccaneers Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 9 ‘SNF’ Game Online

Sunday night’s game in Tampa Bay could go a long way toward deciding the NFC South.

The 6-2 Buccaneers are set to host the 5-2 New Orleans Saints in a matchup of division rivals. The Saints beat the Bucs in Week 1.

Sunday’s game also will mark the Tampa Bay debut for star receiver Antonio Brown, who hasn’t played in an NFL game since September of last year.

Here’s how to watch Bucs-Saints online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 8, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images