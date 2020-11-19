Bucs’ Bruce Arians Doesn’t Anticipate Antonio Brown Having More Problems

Antonio Brown has had a lot of legal trouble over the last year, with the latest incident coming in October.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver reportedly smashed a video camera in the gated community where he lives. Brown also threw a bike at a security guard.
The Bucs released a statement saying the 31-year-old has met all expectations “required for him.”
Brown was accused of rape in 2019 and reportedly sent threatening text messages to a woman, which got him released 11 days after signing with the New England Patriots last year.
Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians was asked if there was any trepidation about Brown getting into anymore trouble.
His response was rather blunt.
“Really none,” Arians said on SirusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday. “We know the incident. He’s been a model citizen. If and when he’s not we’ll move on. He knows that, our team knows that. I don’t really think we’re gonna have any problems. We haven’t had any so far and I really would not anticipate any.”
Brown has played in two games for the Buccaneers and has 10 receptions for 100 yards.
Will he be able to stay out of trouble, though? Only time will tell.