Bucs’ Bruce Arians Doesn’t Anticipate Antonio Brown Having More Problems

Antonio Brown has had a lot of legal trouble over the last year, with the latest incident coming in October.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver reportedly smashed a video camera in the gated community where he lives. Brown also threw a bike at a security guard.

The Bucs released a statement saying the 31-year-old has met all expectations “required for him.”

Brown was accused of rape in 2019 and reportedly sent threatening text messages to a woman, which got him released 11 days after signing with the New England Patriots last year.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians was asked if there was any trepidation about Brown getting into anymore trouble.