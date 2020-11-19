Celtics Fans Absolutely Will Love How Aaron Nesmith Described His Game

If Aaron Nesmith didn’t make an impression on Celtics fans with his green plaid suit, he certainly will with how he described his game.

Boston drafted the Vanderbilt product Wednesday night in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Nesmith already drew a glowing review from one NBA expert, and head coach Brad Stevens referred to him as a “gym rat.”

But just how would the 21-year-old describe his game? Celtics fans surely will love his answer:

“Absolute sniper,” Nesmith said, via Forbes’ Chris Grenham. “A guy who’s going to make life easier for the creators of the offense like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker. A guy that’s always going to be there, work hard and earn his stripes. And do it on both sides of the floor. I want to be great. I want to be the best player I can be, so that includes defense. I’m going to give my all and the best effort I have to that side of the floor and with my size, length and athleticism, be able to guard multiple positions.”

Is it Dec. 22 yet?

