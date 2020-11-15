Steelers Vs. Bengals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 10 Game Online, On TV

The Steelers look to improve to 10-0

Will the Steelers remain undefeated?

That question will be answered Sunday when Pittsburgh hosts the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10.

The Steelers are coming off a win against the Dallas Cowboys that saw quarterback Ben Roethlisberger injure both his knees. He is expected to play.

The Bengals hope to extend their win streak to two after beating the Tennessee Titans before their bye week.

Here’s how to watch Steelers-Bengals:

When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

